BTS Confirms 2020 New Album

Apple Music

In the wake of the release of their new single ‘Dynamite’, the Bangtan Boys assure their loyal fans that their next studio installment is coming out this year.

BTS have delighted fans by confirming that their new album will be released this year.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic causing plans to be put on hold for hordes of musicians around the world, the K-pop group are still planning to drop their highly-anticipated new record in 2020.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music, they said, “We’re really in the middle of the process, getting tracks, writing lyrics and recording some raps and vocals. So, you know, it’s going to be… One thing that is sure is that we go to release in this year, so it’s not going to be so late.”

“You won’t be disappointed. Yep, coming out of this year. We’re doing our best as always so we can bring better results. We participated more this time around. A lot of our members participated in the production process so you can really look forward to it.”

<br />

Ahead of their as-yet-untitled record hitting shelves, the group have dropped their new single “Dynamite” – their first track which they sing completely in English – and an accompanying video.

One thing that the Covid-19 crisis did affect was BTS’ tour dates, which they had to cancel because of the pandemic.

And it wasn’t an easy decision for the group as they explained. “Of course it was heartbreaking, since we usually only get to meet our overseas fans through tours,” they said about the cancelled dates. “But we try to keep things positive, and try to be thankful that we got more time to prepare our album and return with Dynamite.”

“We’re trying to look at everything in a more positive light. We’re working on our music and that is one of our ways of healing. The process also comes as an inspiration for us, and we’re trying our best to bring better results by adjusting to these times. We also have more time for our hobbies. And again, we’re trying not to stay depressed and bring more energy to our daily lives.”