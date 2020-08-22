BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, LINK, LTC, BSV, ADA, BNB, CRO By Cointelegraph

Price Analysis 8/21: BTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, LINK, LTC, BSV, ADA, BNB, CRO



Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki believes that Warren Buffet’s recent closure of his bank stock positions is a warning sign that the world might be starting a “major banking crisis.” Therefore, Kiyosaki suggests traders buy safe haven assets such as gold, silver and (BTC) to protect themselves from the downward spiraling value of the fiat currencies.

Popular Bitcoin derivatives trader Tone Vays believes that Bitcoin could breakout to new all-time highs in 2021. He pointed out that historically, Bitcoin has tended to double in price after breaking out of its all-time high, especially if it took years to do that. Hence, if Bitcoin breaks above $20,000, Vays expects a rally to at least “$45,000 to $50,000.”

