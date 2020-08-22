Bitcoin Price Risks Dropping Below $10,000 if This Support Level Fails By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin Price Risks Dropping Below $10,000 if This Support Level Fails
As the price of (BTC) couldn’t break through the resistance level of $12,000, a retracement did not come as a surprise. In recent days, pulled back to $11,400, a correction of almost 10%.
Meanwhile, gold, silver and other commodities are also correcting due to a slight bounce of the DXY, or the U.S. Dollar Currency Index.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.