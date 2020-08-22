Bitcoin.com Wallet Upgrade Allows Access to Interest Earnings By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin.com Wallet Upgrade Allows Access to Interest Earnings
.com, and its partner, Cred, announced upgrades to its wallet that allow easy access to crypto earnings.
Bitcoin.com’s wallet features integration between Bitcoin.com and Cred’s CredEarn platform. Users can now access CredEarn without leaving the wallet app, letting them pledge digital assets and receive interest payments in another asset. It can be accessed through desktop and mobile devices.
