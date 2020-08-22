Big Tech Shares Lift S,P 500, Nasdaq To New All-Time Highs By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


.com – Stocks on Wall Street notched their fourth weekly gain in a row on Friday, with the and Nasdaq both rising to new all-time highs, as the economy continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The S,amp;P 500 finished the session up 0.34% to end at 3,397, a new record closing high.

The advanced 0.42% to end the day at 11,311, also a record close.

The meanwhile gained 190 points, or 0.69%, and settled at 27,930. It remains about 5% below its all-time high in February.

For the week, the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 2.7%, its fourth straight weekly gain. The S,amp;P 500 managed a 0.7% gain, also its fourth weekly gain in a row, while the Dow ended the week roughly flat.

Stocks have rallied sharply in recent months, with all three benchmarks up more than 50% from their lows set on March 23 – when coronavirus-related lockdowns shocked the stock market.

The lion’s share of those gains has been driven by strong gains in Big Tech stocks.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) notched yet another record on Friday ahead of an upcoming stock split, with shares of the Elon Musk-led Silicon Valley car maker nearing the $2,100-level for the first time in history. The stock has gained around 390% this year.

Apple (NASDAQ:) climbed more than 8% on the week – becoming the first publicly traded company in the U.S. to reach a market valuation of $2 trillion. Its shares are up almost 60% in 2020.

Amazon (NASDAQ:) also rallied over 4% this week, bringing its year-to-date gains to about 78%.

To see more of .com’s weekly comics, visit: http://www..com/analysis/comics

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR