Best Prime Day Smartwatch Deals 2020: What To Expect

Are you in the market for a new smartwatch for yourself of a loved one? There’s no better occasion than Amazon Prime Day to snag a smartwatch for a smart price. Gone are the days when folks puzzled over why they needed a smartwatch when they already had a smartphone — complete with date and time — in their pocket. Today, the advantages of a wrist-based computing device are obvious, especially for keeping fit; receiving calls, notifications, and email; and even listening to your favorite tunes.

Smartwatches are compatible with either iPhone or Android operating systems and enjoy an extended lifespan. The latest three generations of the Apple Watch, for example, have held their value nicely and are compatible with several generations of phones and watch systems. Popular watches compatible with Samsung, LG, Google, and other phones run on Android- and iOS-friendly Wear OS. In addition to discounted smartwatches, Amazon Prime Day is expected to offer some of the best deals all year, so make sure you check out Prime Day deals that we think are worth jumping on before they’re gone.

Today’s best Prime Day smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) — $169, was $199

— was $199 Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm) — $199, was $229

— was $229 Garmin Vivoactive 4 — $317, was $350

— was $350 Garmin Vivoactive 4S — $291, was $350

— was $350 Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR Touchscreen Smartwatch — $208, was $275

— was $275 Fossil Women’s Sport Metal and Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch — $167, was $275

— was $275 Michael Kors Access Runway Smartwatch — $140, was $295

— was $295 Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch — $198, was $250

— was $250 Garmin Forerunner 645 GPS Running Watch — $284, was $400

— was $400 Ticwatch Smartwatch E Shadow — $70, was $160

There aren’t yet any Amazon Prime Day deals at the moment, because Amazon Prime Day hasn’t yet begun, and we aren’t even sure what date Amazon has selected for the sale after moving it from its normal July date. But if you’re looking for a smartwatch right now and can’t wait, this list points you to some of the best deals currently available.

When are the best Prime Day smartwatch deals?

While Amazon tends to reserve the best deals for the event itself, it’s also been known to whet appetites with some must-have offers in the run-up to the event (typically starting the week before). If something you like stands out beforehand, don’t hesitate to snap it up. There’s no guarantee it will be on sale again on Prime Day, or that it will even be as cheap. You can always return it and buy it again if it is cheaper.

What Prime Day smartwatch deals to expect

Prime Day competes with other annual events like Black Friday, and the best deals are generally for items that don’t often get discounted — such as current-generation or high-end models. For smartwatches, we’re talking about the Apple Watch Series 5 as well as older units like the Series 3 (currently available on Apple’s website) and 4, in addition to tricked-out fitness trackers like the Garmin Forerunner or the Samsung Galaxy Watch. That is in contrast to simple, often-discounted activity trackers. Android users, be on the lookout for Wear OS and Tizen wearables from Fossil and Samsung. While older products often get the most significant discounts, flash deals of sought-after newer items, like the Apple Watch Series 5, will likely be available at the lowest prices. If there’s something you’ve had your eye on, jump on it.

Interested in a smartwatch, but you’re not sure which model is the best one for you? Check out our list of best smartwatches for 2020.

