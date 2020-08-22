Best Google Pixel 3a Accessories 2020

Best

Google Pixel 3a Accessories

Android Central

2020

The Pixel 3a has been available for more than a year now, but you can still find some of the best Pixel 3a accessories despite the 4a now being available. There are a lot of great options to pair up with your 3a, ranging from cases and screen protectors to getting some snazzy new headphones that work perfectly.



Staff pick

Spigen is one of the most trusted names in case makers on the market, and its Rugged Armor is one of our go-to single-layer cases for slim protection. While I wish it came in multiple colors, black really does go with everything. $12 at Amazon If you’re getting that nifty Purple color, this ultra-thin, ultra-clear case is perfect for showing off that beautiful shine without exposing it to shatters. Totallee’s cases are the thinnest of the thin and are branding-free. With the combination of thin and ultra-clear, this makes the Totallee Thin Case one of the best Pixel 3a accessories you can find. $7 at Amazon One of the more unique cases you’ll find for any phone, the Google fabric case offers a classic look for all Pixel phones. These cases are on the pricey side, but they’re well worth it for a premium feel and expertly matched color schemes. $31 at Amazon

$26 at Best Buy For the fastest and most reliable charging speeds, you’re going to want Google’s 18W USB-C Power Adapter. You may already own one of these beauties, but if not, it’s always great to have a spare kicking around. $19 at Amazon

$20 at Walmart The maximum charging speed for the Google Pixel 3a is 18W, and it’s the same for this travel-sized USB-C charger. It’s like they were made for each other. You won’t be able to fold in the prongs, but this is still small enough to stick in a pocket of your favorite bag and have it at the ready. Anker’s charging accessories are top-notch and the new Anker Powerline II is no exception. This USB-C 3.1 cable is one of the best Pixel 3a accessories since it’ll keep your phone juiced up on the go, but can even be used with the 2020 MacBook Pro to deliver the maximum amount of power. Plus, it’s tough to say no to a lifetime warranty on a charging cable. $20 at Amazon

$20 at Walmart This kit includes a 15W wall charger, a 15W car charger, and a 3-foot USB-C to USB-C cable, so you’ll have all the extra charging accessories you need. Belkin’s products are trusted by Google and will deliver rapid charging for all your devices. Battery life is always going to be a concern at some point, so it’s important to get a battery pack. Anker’s PowerCore Essential battery pack is a good combination of portability while also packing enough battery power for multiple top-ups for your phone. With 20,000mAh of capacity, the PowerCore Essential provides enough juice for anything you need. Anker also includes an 18W PowerPort Nano II charger to keep either your phone or the battery pack charged up. Since the Pixel 3a doesn’t have wireless charging, you might as well slap a slim metal plate on it and use a magnetic car mount like this one from Scosche. While there are different options to choose from, we like the Dash/Window mount thanks to its versatility, along with being able to rotate it 360 degrees. $15 at Amazon

$16 at Best Buy Phones continue to get larger and larger, making them unwieldy for some, so you’ll want to pick up a PopSocket to help out. These PopGrips have swappable tops, allowing you to give it a new design without needing to get another PopSocket altogether. And with partnerships from some pretty big companies, you’ll be able to take Baby Yoda with you everywhere. From $15 at Amazon

From $10 at Best Buy This screen protector is sold directly from Google, so we can assume it will offer the best possible fit. It helps that Zagg’s InvisibleShield is one of the most trusted screen protector brands in the smartphone accessory industry. And it makes perfect sense to add a tempered glass screen protector to your arensal of best Pixel 3a accessories. $40 at Best Buy If you’d rather not pay the Google tax for accessories, Amazon has a plethora of options. We’ll recommend this Supershieldz 2-pack where the protectors are made of tempered glass and backed by a no-hassle lifetime replacement warranty. $7 at Amazon

$8 at Walmart The Pixel 3a brings back the headphone jack but doesn’t come bundled with a pair of wired earbuds. If you need a fresh pair of affordable earbuds for your new phone, we’ll recommend the Panasonic ErgoFit, which are available in four colors with an in-line microphone. These over-ear headphones from TaoTronics offer great active noise cancelation, making them a perfect companion for your daily commute. Take advantage of the Pixel 3a’s headphone jack and enjoy the comfort and sound quality from these low-priced headphones. The battery life will make your head spin, coming in at 30 hours of playback with Bluetooth and ANC enabled, or 35 hours if you don’t need the ANC. If you’re looking for a set of some great wireless earbuds to go with your Pixel 3a, why not get the Pixel Buds? These headphones have all the great Google integrations you would expect, including always-listening Google Assistant. Get some work done, put your phone down, and let the Pixel Buds read off your notifications while you’re listening to some tunes.

Googles’ most affordable phone means you may have some extra cash

The Google Pixel 3a is one of the company’s most affordable phone to date. You’ll save a few hundred dollars on a phone versus if you got the “flagship” Pixel, so you might have some extra money in your budget for accessories.

Arguably one of the best Pixel 3a accessories just might be a quality case. Yes, many cases are made of the same material that Google used for the shell of this new phone, you’re still going to want to protect your phone from scratches or other scuffs. While I got to give it up to that Google Fabric Case for its uniquely Google charm, I recommend the Spigen Rugged Armor for being sleek and rugged at a great price.

Since there’s no wireless charging with the Pixel 3a, you’ll want to be set with the right wired charging accessories. If you’ve owned a Pixel phone before, you’ll be happy to know the Pixel 3a is shipping with the same style charger so you’ll have a backup on hand, but if this is your first Pixel phone I recommend picking up an Anker 18W PIQ Compact Fast Charger , which is the perfect wall charger to travel with.