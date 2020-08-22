Belarus Blocks and Shutters News Outlets as Protests Swell

Protests that were historic in Belarus for their size and duration broke out after the Aug. 9 presidential election, which election officials say handed Mr. Lukashenko a sixth term in office in a landslide. Protesters say the official results are fraudulent and are calling for Mr. Lukashenko to resign.

The police responded harshly in the first days of the protests, arresting thousands of people and harshly beating many. But the police crackdown only widened the scope of the protests, and anti-government strikes have been called at some of the country’s main factories, former bases of support for Mr. Lukashenko. Some police have posted videos of themselves burning their uniforms and quitting.

In an enormous show of defiance, an estimated 200,000 protesters rallied last weekend in the capital, Minsk. But Mr. Lukashenko has been unbowed, insisting the protests against him threaten Belarus’s very existence, and the question now is whether protesters turn out in similar numbers again amid veiled threats of violence against them.

Mr. Lukashenko’s main election challenger, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has called for another major show of opposition at a protest this Sunday. One of Minsk’s most popular nightlife districts was atypically empty on Saturday evening as many of the capital’s youth prepared for what could be a key day in the movement against Mr. Lukashenko.

“We are closer than ever to our dream,” Ms. Tikhanovskaya said in a video message from Lithuania, where she took refuge after the election. Some previous presidential challengers in Belarus have been jailed for years.