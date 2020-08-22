Barstool Sports Founder Unprepared for Bitcoin, Exits After $25K Loss By Cointelegraph

“I’m getting killed right now in Bitcoin,” Portnoy said in an Aug. 21 video posted on Twitter. “It took me months to figure out the stock market, I admit that,” he said. “I went in, I lost money — that’s what’s happening in Bitcoin,” he added, noting his unwillingness to mess around with the asset to figure it out, stating a lack of available time.

After recently entering the crypto space, Barstool Sports founder turned stock trader, Dave Portnoy, seems as though he is not quite ready for (BTC) trading yet.

