Bad Crypto News of the Week By Cointelegraph

Digital Currency, Akoin and Blockchain Voting: Bad Crypto News of the Week



It’s back to stability for this week as the currency continues to knock at the $12,000 ceiling. Where will it go next? One analyst sees a Battle Royale as whales try to push towards $14,000. Other investors are more optimistic. They see Berkshire Hathaway’s recent sale of bank stocks and purchase of stock in a gold mining company pushing the price to $50,000. If Warren Buffett is souring on the banking system though, he’s late to the party. Kim Dotcom got there two years ago — and has reminded his followers that he advised them to buy Bitcoin.

The Federal Reserve might be catching up though. Governor Lael Brainard has revealed that the Fed is conducting research into a digital dollar. One partner to that research is MIT, which will develop, test, and research a digital currency over two to three years.

