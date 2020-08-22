Arthritis mum left with car she can’t afford after balloon payment shock

A mum who suffers from arthritis claims she was never told about a balloon payment that’s left her with a car she can’t afford.

Jillie Stross bought a Dacia Duster SE Twenty in July.

She went for the bigger motor that would be able to fit her vital mobility scooter.

Jillie, from Merthyr, Wales needs the scooter to help her look after her children, including her 12-year-old autistic son.







She claims staff at Wessex Garages in Newquay did not tell her about an additional balloon payment at the end of her deal, after buying it on finance.

“I was asked by the salesperson how did £198 per month sound. I thought it was a bit more than I had wanted to pay, but it was fine,” Jillie told Wales Online.

“I was told when I came into the office that because of Covid-19 we couldn’t go through the paperwork, and I was asked to sign it electronically.

“I thought I was signing up for a test drive at the , and only realised afterwards I was actually buying the car.”

Jillie said she went through with the purchase as she needed a car which could easily fit her mobility scooter. On July 28 she picked up the car and drove home but said something didn’t feel right.

“I rang them up about 48 hours later and asked if it was really £198 per month. They said yes, and then paused and said ‘and the balloon payment’.”

Jillie said she spoke to two of the salespeople who told her that the other would have informed her about the balloon payment.

“They were both saying the other would have told me about it when I was buying it. But no-one did,” she said.

Jillie was unhappy and eventually found out that the balloon payment would be £6,900, which she claims she cannot afford.

“I’ve been onto both the finance company and the dealer and was told there was nothing wrong, that I’d signed the papers and agreed to everything.

“I said I had been told we couldn’t go through the actual paperwork due to Covid-19 and so I’d never actually seen it before signing. I was never even shown the screen at the or anything.

“I feel like an idiot and I am kicking myself for not insisting on seeing it at the , but I trusted them.

“I think I was misled and that they are using Covid-19 to make a sale. I didn’t think it was malicious or deliberate, I think they never told me and are now denying that no-one did.

“If I had known about the balloon payment, I would’ve walked out.”

Jillie said Wessex had since been offered a different payment deal as well as an offer to buy the car back as a used vehicle, but that she wasn’t satisfied.

“They’ve made an offer of a five-year agreement at £260 a month at 5.9% interest, but I can’t afford that. The only way I could afford to pay this would be at 0% interest.

“I need the boot space in the car for my scooter, I need to be able to keep up with my kids.”

Wessex Garages said in a statement: “We are aware of the issues the customer has raised and Wessex Garages has responded promptly and professionally at a every stage.

“Whilst we are unable to comment on the specific details of this case, we have tried to offer alternatives and fully advised the customer of her options while trying to resolve the matter.

“Having investigated fully we are confident that there is no indication or miss selling, breach of regulations or policies.

“Wessex Garages currently have an Independent customer satisfaction score of 95% (Judge Services).”