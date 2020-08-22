Ari Lennox Tapped for At the Crib Fest

WENN

The upcoming music festival will be hosted by Paige Shari’ Addison and feature performances by Ro James, Germaine, Lion Babe, and Yung Baby Tate among others.

–

Ari Lennox is among the stars performing for fans during Toyota’s At The Crib Fest on Saturday (22Aug20).

The online event, hosted by Paige Shari’ Addison, features a host of musical talent including Lennox, Ro James, Lion Babe, Gemaine, Ye Ali, and Yung Baby Tate.

Also taking the stage for musical performances is Kenny Mason, Chavis Flagg, and Jade Novah.

The At The Crib Fest is being held in association with Georgia’s One Musicfest, with officials hosting a roster of events online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tune in from 3 pm ET here: onemusicfest.com.