Apple says it won't require IAP in WordPress app "since the developer removed the display of their service payment options,quot;, apologizes for confusion caused (Sean Hollister/The Verge)

Sean Hollister / The Verge:

Apple says it won’t require IAP in WordPress app “since the developer removed the display of their service payment options,rdquo;, apologizes for confusion caused  —  “We […] apologize for any confusion that we have caused,rdquo;  —  On Friday, the internet erupted in a small way to learn …

