Apple Begins Selling Refurbished 10.2-Inch iPad Models

Apple this week began selling certified refurbished 10.2-inch iPad models for the first time in the United States, Canada, and select other countries. Prices are discounted by around 15 percent compared to brand new models.



Apple says certified refurbished iPad models are thoroughly inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged in a new white box, with all accessories and documentation included. Every refurbished iPad receives a new battery and a new outer shell, making them virtually indistinguishable from brand new iPads.

Refurbished iPads are covered by Apple’s standard one-year warranty. This coverage can be extended to two years with AppleCare+ for the 10.2-inch iPad, available for a one-time fee of $69 or $3.49 per month for 24 months in the United States.

Introduced in September 2019, the 10.2-inch iPad features an A10 Fusion chip, 32GB and 128GB storage capacities, a Smart Connector for Smart Keyboard support, first-generation Apple Pencil support, a Touch ID home button, an 8-megapixel rear camera, and up to 10 hours of battery life. It is available in Silver, Gold, and Space Gray.

While certified refurbished iPads represent a decent opportunity for savings straight from Apple, better deals are often available from resellers like Amazon and Best Buy. Be sure to monitor our Apple Deals roundup.

(Thanks, Shanmugam Senthivel!)