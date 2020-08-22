Andre Johnson stepping down from adviser role with Texans

The Houston Texans already lost one star receiver this offseason in DeAndre Hopkins, and now they are losing another (albeit a retired one).

Former Texans star Andre Johnson said on Saturday that he is stepping down from his advisory role with the team. The 39-year-old had been serving as a special adviser to head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien.

Johnson cited the heavy time commitment in his decision to step down. He did add, though, that he would still be around the team in some capacity, per Mark Berman of KRIV in Houston.