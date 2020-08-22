Amitabh Bachchan sends out wishes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi makes its return and even though the country is going through tough times at the moment, this surely will bring a ray of positivity in the hearts of people. Amitabh Bachchan extended his wishes to fans on social media by sharing a special post marking the return of the auspicious festival.

The actor remembered the time he visited the highly popular Lalbaugcha Raja and seeked blessings from Lord Ganesha. His caption for the photo read, “Ganapati Bappa Moreya……” Take a look at the picture below.











Soon after Big B shared the picture, a sea of fans took to the comment section and shared their wishes in return.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan, who recently recovered from COVID – 19, is expected to begin shooting for promos of KBC once he’s fully fit again.