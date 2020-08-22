Amazon Prime Members Can Claim These Free Destiny 2 Exotics

A new batch of free Destiny 2 loot is available for Amazon Prime subscribers. This time, players can grab a pack of exotics that will give their guardian some flair.

To claim the Standoff Exotic Bundle, head over to Prime Gaming’s Destiny 2 page. If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you’ll be able to click on the bundle and press Claim Now. If you haven’t already, you’ll need to link your Amazon account to your Destiny account.

Once claimed, log into Destiny 2 and head to the shipyard on The Tower. Amanda Holliday will give you a package containing four exotic items. You’ll need to make sure you’ve completed the game’s introductory mission before you can claim the bundle.

While the pack doesn’t include any weapons or pieces of armor, it does contain some colorful cosmetics. The Neox Helix is a particular standout, giving your ghost a flowery, neon face-lift. The Vespulaser Sparrow bears a resemblance to the popular Outbreak Prime weapon, while the Egbe-01X legendary ship comes with a slick green-and-yellow design.

The pack includes the new Standoff emote, which was previously available as part of the Forsaken DLC. Using it makes a guardian quick-draw their weapon like Clint Eastwood in a Western shootout.

The pack is part of Destiny and Amazon’s ongoing relationship, which gives Prime subscribers 10 different loot packs. Bungie and Amazon recently extended the rewards program for an additional four months.

While most of the bundles are no longer available, two more are still on the horizon. Players will need to remain Amazon Prime subscribers to pick that last pair up. Previous bundles included popular exotic weapons like SUROS Regime and Prometheus Lens, so more free weapons could be on the way.

The drops are available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The Standoff Exotic Bundle is available to claim until September 23.

In the meantime, Destiny 2’s extended Season of Arrivals is still going. Bungie’s looter-shooter is currently in the middle of its Moments of Triumph event, which gives players incentives for completing a variety of tasks. The upcoming Beyond Light expansion, which was originally set for a September release, will launch on November 10.

