Alastair Clarkson swipes back at Garry Lyon over ‘sociable Hawks’ jab after loss to Port Adelaide

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson has taken a thinly-veiled swipe at Garry Lyon after his comments during the week about Hawks players laughing with their opponents.

Clarkson’s side appeared to be much more aggressive, taking it to the AFL’s ladder-leaders, but ultimately succumbed as Port Adelaide ran out 9. 14. (68) to 9. 4. (58) winners at the Adelaide Oval.

While the four-time premiership winner was impressed by his side’s aggressiveness, he denied that it was inspired by Lyon’s mid-week comments.

“There are more people covering AFL footy than there are covering federal politics,” Clarkson said after the match

Hawthorn got back to its ‘unsociable’ ways as exemplified by this second quarter scuffle with Charlie Dixon (Getty)

“They all have to have something to say to feel like they can retain their jobs.

“I saw young (Peter) Ladhams two weeks ago kick nearly goal of the year from the boundary line and Dylan Grimes was having a laugh with him in the goal square after that.

“But Richmond are one of the best sides in the competition and nothing gets said.

“You just roll with it and move on, but it doesn’t affect the way we go about it.”

Zak Butters continued his brilliant second season by kicking the game-winning goal against the Hawks (Getty)

The Hawks’ impressive aggressiveness out on the ground came to the fore in a fiery clash in the second quarter between Port forward Charlie Dixon and Hawthorn captain Ben Stratton.

The altercation left Dixon briefly topless, as Hawks players remonstrated with the 201cm big man after he appeared to drop an elbow on Stratton.

Despite Hawks veteran Shaun Burgoyne giving his side a chance with a late running goal against his former side, the Power proved to have too much class.

Spurred on by a raucous home crowd, youngster Zak Butters kicked the sealer in the final minutes after some expert ruck work from Scott Lycett to allow Port to remain top of the table.