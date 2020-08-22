A Spanish Whistle-Blower Appeals to the E.U. for Help

SEVILLE, Spain — He leaked files that led to the prosecution of one of the biggest labor corruption scandals in Spain’s history. But instead of being lauded for whistle-blowing, he was charged with revealing workplace secrets and sentenced to two years in prison.

The leaker, Roberto Macías, filed an appeal this month in a case that highlights the weak protections given to whistle-blowers in many of the member states of the European Union — and the bloc’s efforts to strengthen them.

More than half of European nations, including Spain, offer little to no national protection for whistle-blowers, undermining efforts to fight corruption. But an E.U. law passed in 2019 requires organizations of more than 50 employees to set up internal channels for people to report wrongdoing, and then to act upon such information within three months of receiving it.

Enforcement of it could help the bloc recoup billions of dollars siphoned off by corruption. Weak or nonexistent whistle-blower laws waste €5.8 to €9.6 billion each year in public procurement spending alone, according to a 2017 study by the European Commission.