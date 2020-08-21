Will Stage Four restrictions end on September 13?

As new daily coronavirus infections in Victoria fall to the lowest rate in weeks, questions are being raised about when and how current restrictions in the state will be eased.

Stage Four restrictions in Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire and Stage Three restrictions elsewhere in the state are currently scheduled to expire on September 13, after six weeks of enforcement.

However, the state’s leaders have remained adamant that these will be extended if the state has not brought community transmission under control in that .

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton has provided some clues as to when current COVID-19 restrictions could be eased. ()

He wants Victoria’s daily infections to be below 50 – and ideally below 10 – before current lockdowns end.

“I would be really gratified if it were in single figures (by mid-September), but I’m not convinced that it will be,” Professor Sutton said.

“I think it’s possible, but I think there are really significant challenges to get there.

“If we were in single figures, I’d be very relaxed (about opening up).”

He said that even more important than the total number of infections was where the cases were coming from.

The more “mystery” cases with unknown sources of transmission there are, the more reticent health authorities will be in relaxing restrictions.

Other factors such as rates of compliance with testing and isolating and how quickly residents were presenting for testing were also being taken into account when it came to rolling back restrictions, Professor Sutton said.

Premier Daniel Andrews said it was still too early to discuss how Victoria would come out of lockdown, with the focus remaining on continuing to bring down daily case numbers.

Professor Sutton also flagged the potential publication of COVID-19 benchmarks, which would allow the public to see what performance indicators needed to be met before society could open up, as is the case in parts of the United States.

However, he cautioned Victoria had no “magic number” that would allow for the lifting of restrictions.

“Unlike the US – which is not heading to zero by any stretch of the imagination – we are looking to get to zero community transmission if it is at all feasible,” Professor Sutton said.

COVID testing takes place in Dandenong on August 18. Maintaining high rates of testing is key in allowing Victoria to ease coronavirus restrictions in September. ( Darrian Traynor/Getty Images))

“So that means that there are lots of caveats around what our numbers are.

“It’s one thing to get to 10 cases but, if they’re all mystery cases, we don’t know where they’ve come from and we don’t know exactly where to focus our attention and energy in addressing them, that’s a trickier problem than an outbreak of 10 cases where they’re all known, where the chains of transmission are well-established.”

He acknowledged that people were “looking for certainty”.