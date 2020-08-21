Why a Financial Risk Manager certification is a must

Article content continued

The course bundle covers everything for the first part of the FRM exam, breaking the content down into four main concepts: Foundations of Risk Management, Quantitative Analysis, Financial Markets and Products, and Valuation and Risk Management. In the Foundations of Risk Management courses, students learn what the building blocks of risk management are and how firms manage financial risk.

The Quantitative Analysis courses teach all of the analytical concepts found on the FRM exam, from probability to hypothesis testing. Learning about Financial Markets & Products allows students to expand their knowledge about banks, insurance companies, fund management, foreign exchange, and more. Finally, covering Valuation and Risk Management educates students on financial risk measures, VaR, volatility, external and internal ratings, country risk, and much more. The entire course bundle is taught by AnalystPrep, a GARP-approved exam preparation provider, guaranteeing a level of quality approved by the Global Association of Risk Professionals.

If becoming an FRM is on your career checklist, the Complete Financial Analysis & Risk Management Certification Bundle will get you through the intense exam. While this level of instruction is worth hundreds of dollars, it’s available for an affordable $53 through this limited-time deal.

