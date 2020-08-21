Who will win the Champions League? Odds, prediction & more for Bayern vs. PSG in 2020 final

The 2020 Champions League final, as it so often does, will bring some of the soccer’s best young talents to the global forefront when Bayern Munich meets PSG on Sunday.

Casual fans of the sport still familiarizing themselves with Europe’s top playmakers will be treated to the excellence of 19-year-old Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies and 21-year-old PSG forward Kylian Mbappe. There will also be plenty of big stage veterans on display, including Robert Lewandowski, Neymar and Thiago Silva.

It is PSG’s first-ever appearance in the Champions League final; Bayern Munich have reached the European title game 11 times.

MORE: Get the latest odds & betting advice from Sports Insider

Bayern Munich got to the final by beating Chelsea, Barcelona and Lyon in the knockout stages. PSG, meanwhile, topped Dortmund, Atalanta and RB Leipzig.

Here are details on the betting spread, props and game predictions for Bayern Munich vs. PSG:

Champions League odds 2020

Bayern Munich enters the Champions League final as a 0.5-goal favorite, according to Sports Insider.

If you correctly bet $180 on the Bayern Munich money line, you would win $100 in profits. If you correctly bet $100 on the PSG money line, you would win $150 in profits.

Point spread & money line

Spread Money line PSG +0.5 +150 Bayern Munich -0.5 -180

Over/under (total goals)

Goals Odds Over 3.5 +101 Under 3.5 -117

Bayern vs. PSG prop bets

There are also a number of individual player props.

Marco Verratti most likely to be carded at +100

Robert Lewandowski most likely to score at -200

Kylian Mbappe most likely to assist at +175

View more prop bets from Sports Insider.

Bayern vs. PSG prediction

PSG have the game-breaking talent in their attack to compete with Bayern, but a weaker midfield will shift the balance of power toward the German giants. Robert Lewandowski will be at his clinical self to give his side the lead before a late goal from a Bayern teammate seals the deal with PSG caught out of position pouring forward late.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3, PSG 1