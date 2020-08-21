What to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, and more

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Netflix

The first part of “Lucifer” season five arrives on Netflix Aug. 21. Netflix

Lucifer: Part one of the fifth season returns to Netflix on Aug. 21. This was supposed to be the last season, but in case you missed the news, the show has been renewed for a sixth season, which means there’s still more devilish fun to be had in the future.

Hoops: This new animated comedy series about a high school basketball coach, which stars Jake Johnson (New Girl), arrives on the streamer Aug. 21.

For something more kid friendly, Aussie animated comedy series Alien TV is also new to the streaming service this weekend, along with movie The Sleepover, about a suburban mom with a thieving past.

And in case you missed it, gaming documentary series High Score arrived on Netflix earlier this week.

Hulu

Find Me in Paris: The teen time-traveling dramedy’s third season will come to Hulu on Aug. 21.

The fifth season of NBC series Blindspot also comes to the service on Aug. 23.

Amazon Prime Video

Chemical Hearts: The new coming-of-age film starring Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams, based on the novel by Krystal Sutherland, will be on Prime Aug. 21.

And here’s one for the little ones: The second part of Clifford season two will also be available to watch Aug. 21.

On TV

Leslie Odom Jr. on the set of Freeform’s “Love in the Time of Corona,” which is set during the pandemic. Freeform

Love in the time of Corona, a two-night limited series that does in fact center around the ongoing pandemic, will be on Freeform on Aug. 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. ET. And it won’t look like a televised Zoom call: Several of the actors involved already live together, as this Hollywood Reporter article points out.

Documentary series The Vow, which takes viewers into the world of NXIVM, airs on HBO on Aug. 23 at 10 p.m. ET (and will also be available for streaming on the HBO and HBO Max apps).

On VOD

Note: Some movies may also be playing at select theaters.

Tesla: Ethan Hawke stars as inventor Nikola Tesla in this biopic, with Kyle MacLachlan starring as Thomas Edison. The film will be on demand Aug. 21.

The 24th: After it was originally supposed to premiere at SXSW, the movie, which takes place during the early months of World War I and tells the story of the Houston Riot of 1917, will be available on demand Aug. 21.

Horror film The Pale Door and RZA’s Cut Throat City will also be available on demand Aug. 21.

Coming Soon

Dating show Love Island, filmed in a quarantine bubble in Las Vegas, returns for a second season to at 8 p.m. ET.

The season finale of I May Destroy You airs on HBO Aug. 24 (and will be available to stream on HBO and HBO Max apps) at 9 p.m. ET.

