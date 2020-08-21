Washington head coach Rivera diagnosed with cancer By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . NFL: Washington Football Team-Training Camp

() – Washington Football Team’s first-year head coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer but plans to continue coaching, ESPN reported on Thursday.

Rivera was informed of the diagnosis two weeks ago and told his team on Thursday.

“I was stunned. But I was angry because I feel like I’m in the best health I’ve been in,” Rivera, 58, told ESPN.

“I’m planning to go on coaching. Doctors encouraged me to do it, too. They said, ‘If you feel strongly, do it. Don’t slow down, do your physical activities.’ But everyone keeps telling me by week three or four, you’ll start feeling it.”

Rivera was appointed Washington head coach in January following a nine-year stint with the Carolina Panthers.

His diagnosis comes during a tumultuous off-season for Washington, which last month said it would retire its Redskins name and logo which had been used since 1933 but had long been criticized as racist by Native American rights groups.

Washington expressed their support for Rivera on Twitter, saying: “We love you, RiverboatRon. We’re all with you.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR