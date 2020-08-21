Warner Bros. Investigating Abuse Allegations on ‘Justice League’ Set After Ray Fisher’s Claims

WENN

In a couple of tweets, the Cyborg depicter thanks the studio for finally looking into the matter weeks after he spoke up against director Joss Whedon for allegedly fostering a hostile work environment.

–

Warner Bros. is officially launching an investigation into abuse allegations on the set of Joss Whedon’s “Justice League“. Weeks after Ray Fisher spoke up against the director, who took over from Zack Synder during the reshoots, the studio is looking into the matter.

It’s Fisher himself who revealed the ongoing investigation into the matter. In a couple of tweets, which he re-posted on Instagram, the Cyborg depicter wrote on Thursday, August 20, “After 5 weeks of interviews with various cast/crew, @WarnerMedia has officially launched an independent third-party investigation to get to the heart of the toxic and abusive work environment created during Justice League reshoots. This is a MASSIVE step forward!”

“I believe this investigation will show that Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, Jon Berg (and others) grossly abused their power during the uncertainty of AT&T’s merger with Time Warner,” he added, before thanking “@WarnerMedia and @ATT for making strides to ensure a safer workplace for all!”

<br />

Last month, in the wake of announced plans to release Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League”, Fisher spoke up against Whedon’s “abusive, unprofessional” behavior on the set of the 2017 film. Asked to compare working with Whedon and Snyder, who left the project due to a family tragedy, the actor replied, “I don’t want to compare them in any way, shape or form. But what I will say toward the Joss Whedon situation is obviously I put out some pretty strong words and some pretty strong comments about Joss Whedon, and every single one of those words, every single one of those comments, is true.”

Doubling down on his comments, the 32-year-old tweeted earlier this month that Whedon’s treatment on the cast and crew was “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.” He went on alleging that producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg “enabled” Whedon.

In a statement to Variety, Berg denied Fisher’s claims, saying it was “categorically untrue that we enabled any unprofessional behavior” on “Justice League” set.

In a tweet posted last week, Fisher detailed Johns’ action that he categorized as enabling Whedon. “During the LA reshoots for Justice League, Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up to the proper chain of command. He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career,” he tweeted. “This behavior cannot continue.”

<br />

Warner Bros. has not addressed the matter.