Vikings’ Mike Zimmer: ‘Unfair’ for NFL to allow different crowd sizes

This stance makes sense for a multitude of different reasons. Due to no fault of their own, teams such as the Las Vegas Raiders have already announced that they will not allow fans in attendance throughout the 2020 season.

At issue here is a lack of a nationwide policy as it relates to the pandemic. The federal government is relying more on local leaders to set policy.

From the perspective of the sports world, it creates a situation in which some teams are forced to play in front of empty stadiums due to both local policy and the status of the pandemic in the region.

Minnesota has been slower than other states to open up its economy in a full-fledged manner. As a result, the Vikings will not have fans in attendance for their season opener against the hated Green Bay Packers on Sept. 13.

That’s obviously going to create a competitive disadvantage, especially if Green Bay is able to welcome fans to Lambeau Field for its Nov. 1 outing against the Vikings.

Unfortunately for the NFL, the league is not in a great position here. It does not want to say that all 32 teams must play games without fans in attendance.

That would have negative consequences at a time when league-wide revenue is going to take a major hit throughout the 2020 season. It’s a no-win situation for Commissioner Roger Goodell and Co.