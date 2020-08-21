[VIDEO] ‘The X-Files’ David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson Sing Theme Song

RELATED STORIES

Deceive. Obfuscate. Inveigle. Harmonize.

The stars of The X-Files — as well as creator Chris Carter, several executive producers and a bunch of memorable recurring players (some in character!) — recently reunited for a charity video benefitting World Central Kitchen.

“The unforgettable theme to The X-Files had no lyrics. Until now,” the spot’s title card reads. Then, after a short intro that makes it seem like we’re entering The Lone Gunmen’s heretofore unknown Los Angeles outpost, 33 (!) members of the show’s cast and staff pop on screen to sing silly lyrics to the series’ instrumental theme song.

In a statement, Carter said, “We wanted to gather The X-Files family together during these trying times to put some hope and spirit back into the world. And use the occasion to give thanks and donations to those who need it most.”

Executive producer Frank Spotnitz, who also appears, said via statement: “During lockdown I really wanted to find a way to do something positive, and we had a rare opportunity to get The X-Files gang back together, so we hit upon this idea of putting lyrics to the theme tune — which had never been done before.”

In addition to Carter and Spotnitz, the video features appearances by Mitch Pileggi, Robert Patrick, Annabeth Gish, Laurie Holden, William B. Davis, James Pickens Jr., Nicholas Lea, Cary Elwes and many other X-Files alumni — including, of course, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

(Though you’re going to have to watch for yourself to find out when Scully shows up.)

Press PLAY on the video above to see The FBI’s Most Unwanted do their thing (who knew Patrick had such strong whistling chops?), then hit the comments with your thoughts!