Victoria records 182 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

A man in his 50s is among the 13 new coronavirus deaths in Victoria in the past hours.

A woman in her 70s, two men and three women in their 80s, three women in their 90s and a woman over 100 also died.

Ten of these deaths are linked to aged care facilities, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said today.

Victorian Premier, Daniel Andrews, provides details on the state’s new cases. August 22, 2020. ()

There are 3838 cases of unknown source in Victoria, 30 more than yesterday.

“There are 674 healthcare workers who are active cases, there are 1689 active cases in aged care settings,” he added.

The state’s chief medical officer said the downward trend of cases is positive to see.

“It’s great to see two days in a row under 200,” Dr Brett Sutton said today.

“Certainly, we’re trending down. That is showing up in the stabilisation in our hospital figures as well.

“We’ve got a decrease in the hospitalised number of patients. A decrease in the number in ICU and even ventilated.

“So, the overall trend is positive,” he said.

Dr Sutton also said there is no evidence a patient in Victoria caught the virus, recovered and then fell ill with COVID-19 again.

“It doesn’t seem to be something that occurs,” he said.

“There are some rare case reports internationally that may not be reinfection.”

Dr Sutton explained someone could test positive, negative and then positive for a number of other reasons including a faulty swab test or changing viral levels.

“There are things that have been implied that might allow the virus to be detecting again. But that’s not a new infection, it’s just allowing it to be detected again.”

He said the US Centre for Disease Control believed patients have at least three months of immunity from the they were infected, “and probably many more months than that”.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer, Brett Sutton, addresses the media regarding today’s COVID-19 numbers. August 22, 2020. ()

Victoria and South Australia working “border bubble”

Mr Andrews said after National Cabinet he is in discussions with the South Australian Premier to form a “bubble” between the states for border communities.

“I’m grateful to both Gladys (Berejiklian) and Steven (Marshall) to this notion of a bubble if you like for a limited period.

“Moving the South Australian border, effectively into Victoria, so people can move freely.

“So, you get your fuel and your food, you live in a very small community in Victoria, you get your fuel and your food in SA.”

He added there had been some “significant progress” on permits for farmers and agriculture workers who cross between NSW and Victoria.

Victoria launching a series of new ads

A series of new ads featuring well-known Victorians such as Magda Szubanski, Shane Jacobson, Tayla Harris and Nazeem Hussain will air in the state as a public awareness campaign.

The ads will run across TV and social media and remind people to wash their hands, socially distance, and wear masks.

“It’s a good way to get that message out. We all benefit from the strategy,” Mr Andrews said.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348.