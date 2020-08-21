ViacomCBS ‘Hopeful’ About Working With Nick Cannon Again

WENN

This arrives after the ‘Masked Singer’ host and his team reportedly planned to sue ViacomCBS after the company cut ties with him earlier this month due to his anti-semitic scandal.

–

Nick Cannon and ViacomCBS may reunite soon. Despite firing Nick over his anti-semitic scandal, Chris McCarthy, president of entertainment and youth brands at ViacomCBS, appears to be optimistic that they could work together.

“I struggle with the fact that Nick, a longtime partner and friend of ours, is on this journey and we’re not part of that journey,” Chris said during a town hall meeting on Monday, August 17, according to Variety. “I am hopeful we find a way to bring these two things together and hopefully we will have the opportunity to do that with Nick again.”

This arrives after “The Masked Singer” host and his team reportedly planned to sue ViacomCBS with a lawsuit to the tune of $1.5 billion. “It is just that simple, ‘Wild’N Out belongs to Nick!’ ” his team reported shared in a statement earlier this month. “The show was created by Nick Cannon with his idea and original thought. Wild’N Out has brought billions of dollars in revenue to Viacom since 2015. And Nick deserves and has earned everything it is worth.”

Noting that Nick “provides for other entertainers, the jobs he creates for black youth, the time he gives to mentoring incarcerated men and women, to the money he gives back and puts into communities, homelessness, and people less fortunate,” his team claimed that Nick “is constantly evolving both spiritually and mentally, as well as, taking action in learning, education and bridging the gap within the Jewish and African American communities.”

ViacomCBS fired Nick in July in a statement which it shares that it has cut ties with the TV/radio personality. “ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” the Tuesday, July 14 statement read. “We have spoken to Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”

Nick received backlash for slamming white people in an episode of his podcast “Cannon’s Class”, calling them savages and barbaric. He then issued an apology by extending his “deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin.