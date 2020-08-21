University of Utah Pays Ransomware Gang to Prevent Student Data Leak By Cointelegraph

University of Utah Pays Ransomware Gang to Prevent Student Data Leak
The University of Utah’s College of Social and Behavioral Science confirmed that they were hit by a ransomware attack on July 19.
According to a statement issued by the University, the gang left many computers inaccessible for several hours as staff took servers offline to prevent the malware from spreading to other machines on the school’s network.
