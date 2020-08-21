Tyler Hubbard Needs Surgery Following Motorbike Accident

Instagram

The Florida Georgia Line musician reveals he won’t be able to walk for weeks due to a broken ankle after he fell off in an accident on a dirt bike track recently.

Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard is to undergo surgery after an accident on a dirt bike track.

The “Cruise” singer/songwriter showed off his injuries in an Instagram message to fans on Friday morning (21Aug20), explaining the goal is to have him back on his feet in just over a month.

“Doc (doctor) said his goal was to have me walking in 5 weeks,” he wrote in a caption for his video message, in which he explains a bike jump was to blame for his ankle injury.

“(Wife) Hayley and I said, ‘Make it 4 weeks because that’s when baby number 3 gets here.’ ”

The bike accident took place on Wednesday.

“I have a ruptured Achilles tendon and I broke the bone right there on the inside of the ankle,” he says in the video.

Surgery is scheduled for next week (beg24Aug20).

<br />

“It couldn’t be worse timing. I’m really bummed,” Hubbard adds. “I’m upset that I can’t be helpful around the house as much as I would like to be. I know God is teaching me something through all this and I’m going to try to stay positive. Going to try to work on my mental game and apparently some upper-body (workouts).”