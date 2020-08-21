Tyler Hubbard Needs Surgery Following Motorbike Accident

The Florida Georgia Line musician reveals he won’t be able to walk for weeks due to a broken ankle after he fell off in an accident on a dirt bike track recently.
–
Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard is to undergo surgery after an accident on a dirt bike track.
The “Cruise” singer/songwriter showed off his injuries in an Instagram message to fans on Friday morning (21Aug20), explaining the goal is to have him back on his feet in just over a month.
“Doc (doctor) said his goal was to have me walking in 5 weeks,” he wrote in a caption for his video message, in which he explains a bike jump was to blame for his ankle injury.
“(Wife) Hayley and I said, ‘Make it 4 weeks because that’s when baby number 3 gets here.’ ”
The bike accident took place on Wednesday.
“I have a ruptured Achilles tendon and I broke the bone right there on the inside of the ankle,” he says in the video.
Surgery is scheduled for next week (beg24Aug20).
“It couldn’t be worse timing. I’m really bummed,” Hubbard adds. “I’m upset that I can’t be helpful around the house as much as I would like to be. I know God is teaching me something through all this and I’m going to try to stay positive. Going to try to work on my mental game and apparently some upper-body (workouts).”