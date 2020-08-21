Twitter Goes Wild After JT Calls Saucy Santana ‘Ricky Minaj’

Instagram

In response to the ‘Love and Hip Hop: Miami’ star who asks whether he looks like Nicki Minaj, the City Girls member simply replies, ‘Ricky Minaj,’ which is a combination of Rick Ross and Nicki.

Saucy Santana attempted to recreate one of Nicki Minaj‘s looks, and the rapper wanted to hear other people’s opinions. However, his fellow musician, JT, decided to use this chance to troll him and it sure got a lot of people laughing.

Logging into Twitter on Friday, August 21, Saucy shared a video of him rocking a tight yellow dress complete with a chain belt around his waist. For his hair, the “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star rocked a long raven wig that was styled with a half-up top knot bun. “Do I look like [Nicki Minaj]?” he wrote in the caption, before warning his followers, “If y’all say Rick Ross I’m blocking you.”

<br />

Reading his caption, JT then replied to his post by saying, “Ricky Minaj,” which is clearly a combination of Rick Ross and Nicki Minaj. The City Girls member drove a lot of people wild by this comment, to the point that Ricky Minaj became a trending topic on the micro-blogging site.

“JT said Ricky Minaj. Y’all are too disrespectful for my liking..,” one person wrote, while one other suspected that this isn’t the first time JT called him Ricky Minaj. “Sumn tell me she been calling him ricky minaj for a long time,” so the said user commented. There was also someone who said, “This girl said Ricky Minaj!!! Gasping for air!” Meanwhile, an online user tweeted. “Cuz this is funny… Might have to follow her now blood…”

Saucy himself has responded to JT’s trolling, and it’s safe to say that he’s less than pleased by the nickname. “If you can’t do nothing else you know how to embarrass me! You know that?!” he said, before adding in another tweet, “Im never going out with JT by myself again. She too short. Standing next to her make us look like signal bars! And then she want you to take her pictures to make her look tall. B***h, you a Leprechaun! What u want me to do?!”