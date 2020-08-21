Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Criticizes His Presidency, Gets a TV Show

Instagram

In other news, CBS reportedly is planning to develop a television series based on the TikTok star’s 2018 book titled ‘How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings’.

TikTok star Sarah Cooper finds fame from her Donald Trump TikTok impersonations, but that doesn’t mean he’s a fan of POTUS. In a new video for Democratic National Convention, Cooper explained why Trump’s presidency was “dangerous.”

“I heard Donald Trump say some pretty unhinged things. I’ve heard them over and over and over again,” she said. “But nothing is more dangerous to our democracy than his attacks on mail-in voting during a pandemic.”

She went on saying, “OK, here’s the truth, Donald Trump doesn’t want any of us to vote because he knows he can’t win fair and square. So whether you plan to vote by mail or in person, wearing your mask, it is your vote and it’s your right. Don’t let Donald Trump take that away from you.”





In other news, Cooper has inked a TV show deal with CBS. According to , the network is planning to develop a series based on her 2018 book titled “How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings”.

The project will follow three females who are working at a predominantly male company. It will also tackle today’s gender politics and their impact on the trio’s professional and personal lives. Cooper is set to serve as a co-writer as well as executive producer.

Prior to this, Sarah was reported to be getting her own comedy special titled “Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine” on Netflix. The show, which is scheduled to premiere on the streaming giant this fall, will feature special guests who will partake in various “shenanigans” such as sketches and short interviews.

Directed by Natasha Lyonne, the special will focus on an array of issues in today’s zeitgeist, including politics, race, gender and class. Meanwhile, Maya Rudolph will serve as one of the executive producers.