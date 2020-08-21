Tokyo Vanity Rants About Being Asked to Write for ‘H**s Who Can’t Rap’

Upon seeing the ‘LHH: Atlanta’ star’s Instagram post, rapper Mr. Fortune 500 replies, ‘I DON’T KNOW WHO TRYNA HIT THAT,’ prompting her to hit back at him.
Tokyo Vanity lashed out at the music industry in her recent Instagram post. On Thursday, August 20, the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star took to the photo-sharing site to share her frustrations about being asked to write songs for those whom she claimed can’t rap.
“Welcome to the industry where they wanna sign me to be a writer for hoes who can’t rap,” Tokyo wrote though she didn’t name-drop any name. “Where I’m not fine enough to be marketed as a artist but when I’m in the studio the n***as who wanna sign me slick be trying to f**k this same woman who ain’t fine enough to be a rapper make it make sense.”
Captioning the message, Tokyo said, “I got time tuhday I said what I said and ain’t taking s**t down.”
Upon seeing her post, rapper Mr. Fortune 500 replied, “I DON’T KNOW WHO TRYNA HIT THAT.” Tokyo didn’t waste time to hit back at him, writing, “slime I seen yo b***h I’m not impressed but s**t I ain’t impressed by you either.”
She then shared a screenshot of Mr. Fortune 500’s comment and a picture of him with a woman. “This where the line cause what f**k n***as not finna do is me …,” she wrote in the caption.
Tokyo’s loyal following quickly sent supportive messages to Tokyo. “One thing me and my mom loved about you, you never worried about know one you always created your own lane… I liked you from day one, when my son first brought you around. Baby girl keeping grinding and do you…,” one of them said.
“F**k em all!! Trust me they come at me with the write for the major artist cause I won’t do sucka s**t so I just make my bread and stay out the way!!” someone else added. Another fan wrote, “Talk that s**t! F**k that!!!! Ive seen you cook a whole song without even writing the words down in a room full of talking people. In 20 minutes!”