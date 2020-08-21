This Ikea catalogue has an Animal Crossing version, and it’s fantastic

Ikea Taiwan’s latest furniture catalogue offers a special version filled with couches and dressers from Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

You can check out the full version of the Animal Crossing catalogue on the Ikea Taiwan Facebook page, but we’ve also highlighted some of our favourite sections below.

Sadly, the game-based catalogue and the real one aren’t exactly the same, but its a fun attempt, and it’s nice to see brands like Ikea and Hellmann’s utilizing Nintendo’s hit Switch game in unique ways.

