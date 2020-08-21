‘The Society’ Cancelled: No Season 2 at Netflix, Renewal Reversed

A pair of freshmen series has been dropped from Netflix’s lineup — including one that had already scored a second season.

Teen mystery The Society and coming-of-age dramedy I Am Not Okay With This have both been axed at the streamer, according to our sister site . The cancellations were reportedly swayed by the coronavirus pandemic, which impacted production schedules and budgets on both series.

The news officially reverses The Society‘s Season 2 renewal, which was announced in July 2019; new episodes were expected to drop sometime this year. Per , I Am Not Okay With This was on track for a renewal, as well, and Season 2 scripts had been written.

Described as a modern take on Lord of the Flies, The Society followed a group of teenagers who were mysteriously transported to a facsimile of their wealthy New England town, left without any trace of their parents and forced to find their way back home. The cast included Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies), Gideon Adlon (American Crime), Sean Berdy (Switched at Birth) and Olivia DeJonge (Will).

I Am Not Okay With This, based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel, starred Sophia Lillis (Sharp Objects) as Sydney Novak, a teen girl navigating the trials and tribulations of high school… while trying to figure out the mysterious superpowers beginning to awaken within her.

But The Society‘s cancellation isn’t the only reversed renewal of the week: Comedy Central’s Drunk History and Tosh.0 have also been axed, despite previous pickups for both series.

TVLine's Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with these two cancellations.