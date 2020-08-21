The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are now on sale starting at $999

After two weeks of waiting, Samsung has just released the Galaxy Note 20 series for sale. Starting at $1,000 for the basic Note 20 and spiraling up into if you have to ask territory, the Note 20 Series are the most expensive (and powerful) phones Samsung is offering in 2020. You’ll get some of the best displays, the best performance, an array of cameras and sensors, and pen support for your inner artist.

Reviewing the Note 20 Ultra, Android Central’s Daniel Bader found it an extraordinary device overall, and had these final comments to make:

At this point in the smartphone game, buying a Note is either in your vocabulary or it’s another language completely. Especially at this starting price. […] I have absolutely no reservations recommending such an extraordinary phone, but if you don’t need 5G right now, you may want to wait a few months for the networks to improve — and for the Note 20 Ultra’s first inevitable discount.

