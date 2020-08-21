The ‘No. 1 overall NBA draft picks’ quiz

The Minnesota Timberwolves have won the 2020 NBA Draft lottery. They jumped up two spots from No. 3 to land the top overall pick for the second time in franchise history. The Golden State Warriors will pick second, followed by the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls. Unlike in years past, there is no clear-cut consensus top overall pick, but LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards have all been rumored to be the guy. Minnesota will now have two months to decide, as this year’s draft is scheduled to take place virtually on October 16.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. The NBA implemented the lottery system beginning with the 1985 draft. Since then, 35 players have gone No. 1 overall. With that in mind, how many of the top overall picks from the NBA’s lottery era can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!