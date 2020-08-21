‘The Crown’ Announces Season 4 Premiere Date in First Teaser

The upcoming season of the hit Netflix series is set to premiere in November, when things will got political as the American presidential election is scheduled to take place.

Netflix has a perfect timing to premiere season 4 of “The Crown“. The upcoming season of the hit Netflix series is set to arrive in November, when things will get political as the American presidential election is scheduled to take place on November 3.

In a date announcement teaser which was released on Thursday, August 20, the streaming service reveals that season 4 will start on November 15. The clip opens with Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) riding a horse while exiting the Buckingham Palace. “Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot to be allowed to fail,” she says in a voiceover in the beginning of the teaser.

The video also teases Lady Diana Spencer, who will be portrayed by Emma Corrin, in the forthcoming season. It features some scenes featuring the late royal, including one that sees her donning her white gown in her and Prince Charles’ wedding ceremony.

“As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30,” a news release by Netflix about the new season reads.

“As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth,” the statement continues.

Meanwhile, casting for the show’s final two seasons, season five and season six, is currently underway. Imelda Staunton has been tapped to take over as Queen Elizabeth II, while Lesley Manville will play the next Princess Margaret. Joining them in the two seasons is Jonathan Pryce who will star as Prince Philip. Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki will portray Princess Diana.