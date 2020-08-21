The Creator of ‘Terminal Lance’ on His New Graphic Novel

You know, somebody asked me recently, “Did you personally experience any racism in the Marine Corps?” I was like: “Yes. I mean, I’m Jewish.” And as soon as people found out I was Jewish, then all the jokes became about me being a Jew. They’d leave a Star of David made out of pennies on my cot and say: “That’s your Jew gold. You’ll pick it up.” When things like that happened, I became very aware of my own privilege as a white guy, because typically, I had never been targeted by any racist.

The whole scene that revolves around a specific racial slur in “Battle Born” comes from one of my own experiences in the Marine Corps. And you know, it’s not about putting the military on blast, but about having an authentic conversation about it. It’s about being honest about where we’re at and how these issues are being dealt with within the ranks. I don’t even consider that a political thing. I don’t think racism is a political issue. I think that’s a human issue that we all need to deal with.

In “Battle Born,” Sergeant King’s stoicism and Lance Corporal Forrest’s bigotry provide a stark contrast. Once divided by race and creed, and then fused by empathy, they find common ground to accomplish their mission. What should readers take away from this relationship?

I knew Forrest needed to be a character that was going to butt heads with King. I didn’t want the audience to necessarily hate Forrest, because I knew guys in the Marine Corps who were pieces of [expletive], but somehow you live with them and you work with them and you deal with it. I don’t think they’re necessarily horrible people. They’re just ignorant, and they don’t know what they don’t know. They’re miseducated. So I feel like it’s important, as we see with King and Forrest, to find common ground with each other.