The Best iPhone 11 Pro Cases and Covers

Apple’s iPhone 11 range is the pinnacle of everything iPhone. The iPhone 11 Pro represents the perfect balance of size, power, and style. It’s just as powerful as the larger iPhone 11 Pro Max and uses the same triple-lens camera to take amazing pictures — but it’s also a lot smaller, and you can easily hold it in a single hand. It is beautiful, too, with a slim build, bezel-less display, and sleek glass body.

You can see where this is headed, though. After all, glass is glass, and a shattered iPhone is a depressingly common sight. Don’t let your iPhone 11 Pro become another statistic. Slap on a protective case to keep it safe. We’ve gathered some of the best iPhone 11 Pro cases to keep your iPhone protected against the elements and mishaps.

Our top picks

Speck Presidio Grip Bumper Case

With Microban antimicrobial treatment to protect against bacterial growth, shock-absorbent technology, and drop protection of up to 13 feet, this dual-layer case from Speck ticks all our boxes in a slim, sleek package. Its ridged backplate gives superior grip, making it less likely you’ll drop your phone, while raised bumpers around the edges provide protection for the phone’s screen.

Spigen Tough Armor Case

If you’re looking for the ultimate protection for your phone, Spigen’s Tough Armor case can take a beating. This triple-layer case combines a hard polycarbonate shell with flexible TPU and a layer of shock-absorbent impact foam to protect against drops and scratches. With military-grade MIL-STD 810G-516.6 certified protection, you know this case will keep your phone safe from harm — yet its slim construction doesn’t add bulk to the iPhone 11 Pro, either. Raised lips around the screen and camera give additional protection, and there’s a handy fold-out kickstand for hand-free viewing and video calls. The Tough Armor case comes in a choice of five colors — though we’d keep it simple and opt for the sleek gunmetal grey, pictured.

Lifeproof Flip Wallet Case

Stepping up protection to the highest level doesn’t mean sacrificing utility, and in the case of Lifeproof’s Flip wallet case, you can retain some style, too. The Flip brings you Lifeproof’s renowned protection, with its thick rubber encasement enveloping your iPhone 11 Pro in its shock-absorbing layers. In front, the case edges rise up over the screen a good bit, so you don’t have to worry as much about shattered screens, and in back, you’ll find a flip-out cardholder that is magnetized shut and easy to open.

Gear 4 Holborn

Striking a nice balance between protection and style, Gear 4’s Holborn case is a great option for fans of harder cases. It slips on easily and the two-tone color scheme comes in a few pleasing tones to match your personality and set your phone apart from the rest. It’s a slightly pricier case but is claimed to offer drop protection of up to 13 feet thanks to a combination of D30 (found in helmets, knee guards, and running shoes) and polycarbonate materials. It can also be charged wirelessly. The only minor drawback is slightly mushy key depresses; we’ve seen better button implementations on even thicker cases.

Moshi Overture

If you’re looking for a more traditional wallet aesthetic, Moshi has you covered with the Overture. A case comprised of two separate, magnetically attached pieces, the bifold exterior is made from vegan leather with a soft, puffy exterior to protect your precious iPhone when the case is folded up. The inner side of this shell houses multiple card slots, and the iPhone itself is encased in a separate form-fitting case. This has a nice bit of magnetism holding it to the outer shell; you won’t often be accidentally removing it from the case. The Overture case is a little bulky with the wallet attachment, so it’s super convenient to be able to detach easily.

Moshi Altra SnapTo

Some cases you’re just going to want for the style, and though the Altra by Moshi offers decent protection, it’s the looks that will first catch your eye. Even just from the looks, you can tell there’s a bit more utility to this case. Not only does it come with a removable strap, but it’s also compatible with Moshi’s SnapTo mounting system. Sold separately, this peripheral works with several Moshi cases built for it. As is the case with all of them, you just need to pop in the magnets that come with the mount and you can easily mount and dismount your phone in the car with just a tap or pull. The magnetism is plenty strong to hold your newer, heavier iPhone, so no worries here. The unique patterns of woven cloth and responsive buttons on the Altra are just icing on the case.

Case:

SnapTo Mount:

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1

Wallet cases are all the rage, but if you like a more traditional case look with your wallet case, Smartish has the one for you. The Wallet Slayer is a simple case that offers some good protection along with a cardholder in back. This bit does the job well, holding in cards or money with a flexible protrusion on the inside. You’ll also notice a vertical skeleton of sorts running top to bottom inside the case, creating some air pockets and cushioning for the back of the phone. Together with the added layer from the cardholder portion, this silicone case offers a good deal of shock absorption, while keeping things simple and sweet, just like this description.

And the rest

Ekster Wallet Case

With a luxurious leather exterior and storage space for a credit card, cash, and a spare SIM card this is a great case for people who love to travel light. There’s a soft microfiber lining inside to cushion your iPhone 11 Pro, extended edges to safeguard the screen and camera lenses, and you can still use Apple Pay with the case on. The pocket on the back will take a card, you can hide cash inside, and there are even inside slots for an extra SIM card and a SIM card removal tool or reset pin. It comes in brown, black, red, or green.

$49 at Ekster

Totallee Thin Case

Simply the best option for those who prefer a minimal covering for their iPhone 11 Pro, Totallee has a range of ultra-thin cases now in various colors. These cases are so thin that they don’t really alter the profile and feel of your iPhone very much, but that also means they can only offer basic protection. The fit is like a second skin and while there’s no raised lip around the screen, there is a raised ring around the camera cutout to help protect the lenses. It comes in clear, solid black, frosted clear, frosted black, red, navy blue, or green.

Woolnut Leather Case

Luxurious leather is a great material for an iPhone case because it’s durable, it’s warm and comfortable to hold, and it looks great. Woolnut’s cases are crafted from vegetable-tanned full-grain leather from Scandinavia. There’s a lining of natural wool microfiber inside that’s super soft, to cushion your iPhone 11 Pro. There are accurate button covers and cutouts, including an open section at the bottom which ensures you can plug cables in easily, and it won’t interfere with wireless charging. It’s relatively slim, but it enhances grip and covers all the corners to provide some drop protection. The leather should develop its own patina as it ages. This case comes in black, brown, or green.

Skech Matrix

The iPhone 11 Pro is an astonishingly beautiful phone, and you shouldn’t hide it behind a big, bulky case. Skech’s Matrix is a completely clear case that allows you to show off your iPhone’s style to the world, complemented by the additional honeycomb pattern. It’s tough too, and Skech boasts the Matrix case has passed high-grade drop tests. It also comes with a raised bezel for additional protection, button covers, and uses a coating that resists yellowing. It’s simple protection, but it’s effective — though the $30 price may give you pause.

Incipio NGP Pure

Incipio has a strong pedigree for protection, and the NGP Pure line is one of its best translucent options. This cover is made from Incipio’s shock-, tear-, and stretch-resistant Flex 2 0 material, so it’ll provide good protection against drops, bumps, and scratches. That’s impressive considering how thin it is, with Incipio claiming the NGP Pure offers up to 5 feet of drop protection. The material is soft and grippy, lending yet more drop protection, and it has an attractive, minimalist design. We’ve highlighted the Sea Blue option, but if that color doesn’t excite you, there are also clear, red, black, and Deep Blue colors to choose from.

Griffin Survivor Endurance

Want protection? Griffin’s got protection. The Survivor Endurance is just as hardy as its name suggests, providing excellent all-around protection paired with a design that’s relatively slim and lightweight. It uses Griffin’s FortiCore technology along the bumper to provide excellent shock protection that Griffin claims is proof against 10-foot (3-meter) drops directly onto concrete, making it one of the most protective cases around. That protection is reinforced with a pebbled texture along the outside of the bumper that boosts grip. It’s slim and light despite all the protection, which makes it an excellent choice for daily use. It won’t be the choice for the stylish though, as the Survivor Endurance is very much a rugged case with a rugged design — but if you can live with the lack of style, it’s a great case.

Case-Mate Karat (Mother of Pearl)

Slim, stylish, and oh-so glittery, Case-Mate’s Karat (Mother of Pearl) case is the protective choice for anyone who wants to immediately wow with their phone. Inspired by the Lucite handbags of the 1950s, the case uses genuine pieces of pearl and sterling silver encased in resin to give your phone a style that’ll stop admirers dead in their tracks. It’s got brawn to back up that beauty too, with 10 feet (3 meters) of drop protection, flexible sides for grip, and metallic buttons. It even works with wireless charging. Beauty comes at a price though, and this case will set you back a staggering $46 on Amazon — but that price does include a lifetime warranty, which makes the investment a lot easier to stomach.

Rhinoshield CrashGuard NX

The Rhinoshield CrashGuard NX has been a crowd-favorite case over the past few years due to its unique and minimal bumper design. Unlike a typical case that covers the sides and back, the CrashGuard NX features a durable yet flexible rubber bumper that only surrounds the edges of your device. The protrusion of the bumper paired with the inner honeycomb structure help absorb impact from drops up to 11 feet (3.4 meters), allowing you to see and feel the premium matte finish of the iPhone 11 Pro without sacrificing the protection. Better yet, CrashGuard NX cases are fully customizable, so you can change the color of the bumper, the rims, and even the buttons at an extra cost.

Ghostek Atomic Slim3

While Ghostek isn’t one of the biggest names around, it should be with cases this good. The Atomic Slim3 (“Slim 3”, not “slime”) is a strong, slim case that looks fit to stand up against almost anything you can throw at it. It uses a range of materials to achieve this protection, combining an inner TPU liner with a hard polycarbonate back panel and finished off with a tough aluminum metal frame. Ghostek claims the case offers drop protection of up to an amazing 12 feet (3.6 meters), while a raised bezel protects still further. It’s completely compatible with wireless charging, and it’s not a bad price for a case this protective. While it is slim, it definitely adds more bulk than your standard gel case though, so be aware of that.

VRS Designs Damda Glide Shield Gradient

Cases don’t just have to add protection and style — they can also add extra features. This stylish case from VRS Designs isn’t just protective, it also adds some extra functionality to your phone. The protective shell of TPU and polycarbonate doesn’t only offer protection against drops, bumps, and scratches, it also contains a compartment accessed through a sliding back panel. Here you’ll find space for up to two cards and some spare cash. It’s not exactly hidden though, thanks to the translucent design. Still, it’s handy if you’re planning on leaving your wallet at home, and when combined with the strong protection on offer, it’s a great prospect. It is expensive for what it is though.

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet

If you’re looking for luxury, then there are few options better than a leather wallet case. While there are many such cases on the market, few make them as well as Snakehive. Made from full-grain European cowhide nubuck leather, this vintage wallet case feels great in the hand and looks even better. While leather isn’t as rugged as other protective materials, it’ll still protect well against a variety of threats. A magnetic clasp keeps it closed, and the inner section of the front cover contains space for up to three credit cards and some extra cash. At $37, it’s also fairly inexpensive for genuine leather, so there are no complaints about pricing. We’d opt for the outdoorsy green color, pictured, but you could also go for brown, navy, black, teal, gray, or plum.

Ringke Fusion-X

Another name with a fantastic pedigree, Ringke’s Fusion-X case is one of the most well known and noticeable designs around. Of course, that unique style may not be to your design, but the case’s strengths outweigh its odd looks in our minds. It’s made from a clear polycarbonate backplate with a TPU bumper, offering a great combination of shock and scratch-resistance, while also offering a clear window to your device. The Fusion-X case has also passed the MIL-STD 810G – 516.6 Certified Military Grade Drop Protection standard for drop protection, giving it strong protection against a variety of drops. While the style may divide, the results speak for themselves — and it’s reasonably priced too.

