The 25 best athletes 25 and under

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately for him, MacKinnon is from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia. You may have heard of another famous hockey player from that town. Guy that goes by the name of Sidney Crosby. Still, MacKinnon is more than making a name for himself. He’s the best player on an Avalanche team that currently looks unstoppable, and could well bring a Stanley Cup to Denver. MacKinnon won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s best rookie in 2013-14, after being the first overall pick in the 2013 Draft, and though he hasn’t yet cracked 100 points in a season, he was on pace to shatter that mark this past year before the COVID-19 pandemic. Just days away from turning 25, MacKinnon is a top-3 player in the league, and he might be second only to Connor McDavid.