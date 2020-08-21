Thandie Newton Admits to Using Daughter to Experiment on Gender Stereotype Views

Instagram

The ‘Westworld’ actress opens up about keeping things as neutral as possible throughout Ripley’s formative years since she does not want the 19-year-old’s sex to define how she identifies.

Thandie Newton used her daughter Ripley as a “bit of an experiment” to test her views on gender.

The “Westworld” actress told Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper she didn’t want her now-19-year-old daughter’s sex to define how she identified, so tried to keep things as neutral as possible throughout her formative years.

“My daughter was a bit of an experiment,” the “Mission: Impossible 2” star admitted. “When she was born, I just had a very powerful sense that I didn’t want her gender (to be) the first stop on how she identified herself.”

She explained, “If people said, ‘Oh, she’s a sweet little boy,’ I wouldn’t challenge them, and I used neutral colors that I happened to love as opposed to exclusively pink.”

Ripley is one of Thandie’s three children with her “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” writer and director husband Ol Parker.