Tevita Pangai jr lashed for media interview, Brisbane Broncos

Tevita Pangai jr’s first interview since being banned for his Covid-19 breach has been panned by league legend Greg Alexander.

The Broncos forward discussed his breach of the NRL’s coronavirus protocols on Friday night.

Pangai was caught attending a barbershop opening in Brisbane a fortnight ago, and later admitted to the NRL’s integrity unit that he had broken the rules several times.

He’s been stood down indefinitely and been handed an official breach notice by the NRL. His future at Red Hill is under a massive cloud.

Pangai ‘no guarantee’ to be registered in 2021

While the Tonga international did his best to come across as contrite, Alexander described the interview as a “PR exercise”.

“The Broncos know better than us what sort of character they’ve got in Tevita Pangai. I think I’ve got a fair idea of what character they’ve got,” Alexander told Fox League.

“The longer I’ve watched that interview tonight… I felt a bit sorry for Tevita, but watching this and wondering why (the interview) is happening. To me it smells like a PR exercise.

“He’s trying to publicly set his image straight and improve that position. (The breach notice) still hasn’t gone to the board so he’s probably trying to win favour.

“But why isn’t he doing this to the board? Why isn’t he presenting this information to the board? Why have they waited two weeks, got to this where Tevita is breaking his silence through the media.

Tevita Pangai Jr on the outer. (Getty)

“It’s been two weeks now. Do they want him, or do they not want him? I don’t think they want him.

“It seems like they will be doing their best to sack him.”

Premiership winner Braith Anasta agreed with Alexander and was critical of the out of favour star.

“It seems like a bit of a desperate plea from him and his team to salvage his career at the Broncos and also try to improve his reputation so he can maybe find another club,” Anasta said.

“I just think it’s all lip service at the moment. I don’t believe it as such, and talking to people within the Broncos organisation I think a lot of them have had enough of him.

“It’s tough because he is young and we all make mistakes… but like Brandy says speak to the board, speak to the players.

“When asked about Seibold and if he is happy to play underneath him he said that’s not my decision. There must be a fracture there… you play for your first grade coach.

“Sometimes as a club you’ve got to set the tone, you’ve got to make the call. You’ve got to head in a certain direction and go come on guys jump on board, we’re not putting up with this crap anymore.

“That’s what it feels like the Broncos have made that decision. He’s not a team player.”