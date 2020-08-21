Teenage Bounty Hunters: Netflix users call new teen series ‘funniest show of the year’

Netflix has just released a new show that’s receiving extremely high praise from viewers.

Users of the streaming service are praising teen series Teenage Bounty Hunters, which arrived this week, with many expressing surprise at just how good they found it.

The show, which Polygon described as “a raunchy comedy drama slapstick thriller satire”, follows twins Sterling and Blair Wesley, who find jobs as bounty hunters so they can pay to fix their father’s truck.

Many seemed to have written the show off due to its corny title, but were pleasantly surprised after deciding to give it a go.





“The fact that a show called Teenage Bounty Hunters is one of the funniest, most touching, best-cast shows of the year, with genuinely nuanced takes on religion, forgiveness, and being a teenager, is just another 2020 oddity,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“If you’d have told me 50 seconds before I hit play that Teenage Bounty Hunters was this f***ing good, I might have slapped y’all into next Tuesday,” another wrote, adding: “But here the f*** we are…”

One person “spent 10 hours watching” the show, stating: “Honestly, I don’t regret it, this show is gold.”

Another surprised viewer posted: "Didn't expect Teenage Bounty Hunters to be a must watch show."

















Teenage Bounty Hunters is executive produced by Jenji Kohan, the creator of Orange is the New Black.

It’s available to stream on Netflix now.