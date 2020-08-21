Taylor Swift Helps London Student Cover University Tuition With $30,000 Donation

WENN

The ‘Cardigan’ singer comes across 18-year-old Vitoria Mario’s fundraising page and is ‘so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality.’

Taylor Swift is helping a teenager to achieve her college dreams. Having been known to be a thoughtful artist among her loyal fanbase, the “Cardigan” singer has come to the aid of Vitoria Mario, who was rallying fund to cover her university tuition, as she gave away a little more than $30,000 to the 18-year-old.

The 30-year-old made the contribution on Thursday, August 20, and added a special message for the aspiring mathematician in the comment section of the latter’s GoFundMe page. “Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality,” she wrote. “I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor.”

Taylor’s generous donation did not escape Vitoria’s attention. Through an Instagram Story post, the teen shared a boomerang selfie of herself bearing her gratitude. Over the clip, she wrote, “Thank you everyone (and Taylor Swift ) for all the support. I really appreciate.”

Vitoria Mario showed her gratitude to Taylor Swift and those who have donated for her college tuition.

Vitoria also shared her overwhelming joy on Twitter. “I JUST DON’T KNOW WHAT TO SAY OR EVEN HOW TO FEEL. GOD IS GOOOOD,” she gushed in disbelief, before adding in another tweet, “Of course I have to thank @taylorswift13 for donating more than £23k towards my campaign. I wouldn’t have reached my target so quickly if it wasn’t for you. May God bless you abundantly.”

Vitoria Mario also showed her gratitude to Taylor Swift and those who have donated for her college tuition on Twitter.

Vitoria created a GoFundMe page in early August after getting a conditional offer to study mathematics at U.K.’s University of Warwick. On it, she shared that her circumstances might not allow her to attend the university. “I have lived in the U.K. for 4 years now, after migrating from Portugal to live with family in Tottenham,” she explained.

“The socio-economic barriers of not being eligible for maintenance loans/grants is due not only to not having ‘Home’ status, but also because my family are low income, and unable to help me self-fund through university,” the teen continued. “Sadly, my father has passed away, and my mother remains in Portugal.”

As she pleaded for financial assistance, Vitoria pointed out that despite her situations, she has “always been a studious person.” She noted, “After coming to the U.K. in 2016, unable to utter a word in English, I achieved 100% A*-As in all my GCSEs in 2018, getting a grade 9 and 8 in Maths and English respectively.” She also pointed out on the gender imbalance in the STEM fields.

This was not the first time Taylor helped a struggling student. Back in 2019, the “Shake It Off” hitmaker also gifted a Toronto, Canada fan with $4,800 after the latter talked about her struggle to pay for tuition and rent on her Tumblr page. She also helped another fan to pay off student loan back in 2015 with a $1,989 gift cheque.