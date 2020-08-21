Suncorp Super Netball Round 6 expert tips

The Suncorp Super Netball season continues with Round 4 this weekend and as the teams settle in and a form-line emerges Nine’s experts have picked their winners.
The round kicks off with the Swifts taking on the Magpies, then rolls into the Fever vs Firebirds, before concluding on Sunday with Vixens vs Giants and the Lightning vs Thunderbirds.
You can catch the first three matches of the round live on Nine!
Here are who the experts are tipping to win:
CATH COX
Swifts by 7
Fever by 3
Vixens by 4
Thunderbirds by 3
KIM GREEN
Swifts- 5
Fever- 2
Vixens- 5
Thunderbirds- 1
LIZ ELLIS
Swifts by 8
Firebirds by 1
Vixens by 7
Thunderbirds by 4
SHARNI LAYTON
Swifts 10
Fever 8
Vixens 8
Thunderbirds 1
SUE GAUDION
Swifts by 8
Fever by 6
Vixens by 10
Thunderbirds by 3
LAURA GEITZ
Swifts by 3
Firebirds by 2
Vixens by 10
Lightning by 4
ANNIE SARGEANT
Swifts by 8
Fever by 2
Vixens by 4
Lightning by 6