‘Stranger Things’ Creators Confirms Season 5

The Duffer brothers assure fans that the hit Netflix show will continue beyond season 4 despite the obstacles because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Stranger Things” fans don’t need to worry just yet – the story is far from over.

Production on the upcoming season four of the hit Netflix show was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning the release date has been pushed back too. But before there’s any sign of the new episodes hitting the streaming service, creators Matt and Ross Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter confirmed they’ve have plans for the show beyond the next series.

“Season 4 won’t be the end,” Ross told the publication. “We know what the end is, and we know when it is. (The coronavirus pandemic) has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

The siblings didn’t reveal how long they envision the programme will last, and a Netflix spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by the outlet.

The production had been underway for a “couple of weeks” when the global shutdown occurred, according to star David Harbour. And as for when it will restart, Harbour said earlier this year, “We don’t really know what the future holds. I don’t feel like anybody knows. We’re all playing it by ear. We want to get up and running as soon as possible.”