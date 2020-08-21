Stephen Strasburg diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome

Stephen Strasburg has pitched just five innings this season while dealing with a hand injury, and now we have more specific details about what’s wrong with the Washington Nationals pitcher.
According to Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com, Strasburg has been diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome. There is a possibility he undergoes surgery to fix the issue, but the Nationals still are trying to evaluate his options.
The 32-year-old has been battling a nerve issue in his right hand all season, and there’s currently no timetable for his return to the mound.
Washington placed Strasburg on the injured list on Aug. 15. He took time off in the beginning of the year to address his hand issue, but obviously it didn’t heal.
Last season Strasburg went 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 1.038 WHIP en route to a World Series title.
