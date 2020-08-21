Steele Sidebottom set to depart Collingwood’s Queensland hub to return to Melbourne

Collingwood’s stuttering 2020 season has been dealt another blow, with vice-captain Steele Sidebottom set to leave the club’s Queensland hub to return to Melbourne.

Sidebottom’s partner is due to give birth in September, and the 29-year-old could return to Victoria as soon as next week to be by her side.

After serving a four-match ban earlier in the season due to multiple COVID-19 breaches, Sidebottom has appeared in Collingwood’s last four matches.

The prolific on-baller departing the hub could be a major blow to Collingwood’s finals hopes, with Nathan Buckley’s men clinging to eighth position on the ladder after a 56-point loss at the hands of Melbourne in Round 12.

Sidebottom’s potential departure comes with the club already enduring a horror run of injuries, with Jordan De Goey, Jeremy Howe and Adam Treloar all currently sidelined.

MORE TO COME